The Daily Acca: A 6/1 boost from the Premier League

Spurs to win again

Bet 1: Back Tottenham @ 1/1 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Saints pulled off a bit of a shock victory at West Ham on Boxing Day, but the Hammers have been out-of-sorts recently, and I think Spurs are a good bet to beat them this afternoon.

Antonio Conte has transformed Tottenham, and after putting in their best display under him against Liverpool, they followed it up with a 2-1 Carabao Cup success and a 3-0 drubbing of Crystal Palace. Harry Kane being back among the goals is also a huge positive.

Goals to flow at Vicarage Road

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Watford v West Ham @ 13/20 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Hornets have lost all four of their matches since they beat Manchester United 4-0, but the key thing for this selection is that they scored in every one of them.

Both teams to score backers would have collected in their last five games, and the same can be said for West Ham's last two.

The visitors have been struggling in front of goal, but they netted twice on Boxing Day, and this Watford defence is one of the worst in the league.

Fireworks at the King Power

Bet 3: Back Over 3.5 Goals in Leicester v Liverpool @ 19/20 - KO 20:00 GMT

Whilst Leicester were being ran ragged at the Etihad just 48 hours ago, Liverpool had their feet up, and you get the feeling that this could be a long night for the Foxes.

When these two teams met in the cup last week, it finished 3-3 at Anfield, and that was with the Reds fielding a much changed XI.

The likes of Mo Salah will be back for this fixture, and I could quite conceivably see Jurgen Klopp's men scoring all four goals that we need themselves.