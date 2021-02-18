The Daily Acca: A 5/1 shot from the Europa League

Milan to have their minds elsewhere

Bet 1: Back Crvena Zvezda & Draw @ 4/5 - KO 17:55 GMT

Crvena Zvezda or Red Star Belgrade, depending on what you like to call them, welcome AC Milan to Serbia this evening and I think they can hold them to a draw, at the very least.

Milan's form is dipping in Serie A, and they lost top spot at the weekend following a loss at Spezia - their third in five matches, in all competitions.

This game really isn't coming at a good time for Stefano Pioli's side, as they have the Milan derby coming up on Sunday, and it is Inter who knocked them off the top.

The hosts lost their opening group game at Hoffenheim, but they then went five unbeaten - winning two of their three at home.

Leicester to come unstuck in Prague

Bet 2: Back Slavia Prague & Draw @ 4/6 - KO 17:55 GMT

Brendan Rodgers has selection issues for their trip to the Czech Republic as Ayoze Perez joins James Justin on the injured list. Ricardo Pereira hasn't travelled either, and Timothy Castagne and Wesley Fofana are out too.

The manager might even opt to play Jamie Vardy from the bench, as Rodgers will want to manage his minutes given their current league position.

Slavia Prague won all three of their home games in the group stage - beating Bayer Leverkusen, Nice and Hapoel Be'er Sheva. They should be capable of avoiding defeat against the Foxes.

Don't expect fireworks at Granada

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Granada v Napoli @ 8/11 - KO 20:00 GMT

Goals are usually hard to come by in Granada home games, and with this being the first leg of two, I expect that to be the case again.

The Spanish side have played 17 times on this ground this term, and over half have had two goals or fewer. Three of their four at home in this year's Europa League saw this selection land, and they will be desperate for a clean sheet to take to Naples.

Napoli beat Juventus 1-0 on Saturday, a result which put back to back defeats behind them. They play in a high-scoring league, but in this competition, five of their six this season have gone Under 2.5.

