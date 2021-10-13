The Daily Acca: A 5/1 Brazilian Special

Leaders to win again

Bet 1: Back Atletico MG @ 40/85 - KO 23:00 BST

Atletico MG lead the way in Brazil's Serie A, as the club bid to win only the second Campeonato in their history - the other one being back in 1971.

Cuca's side are 11 points clear at the top, but their nearest challengers and reigning champions, Flamengo, do have two games in hand.

They have a very winnable fixture at home to Santos tonight, as the visitors are down in 16th place. Admittedly they have only been beaten eight times in 24 outings this term, but two of their last four on the road have ended in defeat.

Manager-less Gremio to be beaten

Bet 2: Back Fortaleza @ 20/23 - KO 00:30 BST (Thurs)

Fortaleza were the early-pacesetters in Serie A, and while their results have dropped off a bit lately, they are still in fifth place, and most importantly, they are still winning football matches.

Following a run of six without a victory, the selection have now won two of their last four - beating Sport Recife and Fluminense.

The visitors tonight are Gremio, and they are second from bottom, having taken just 23 points from 23 matches. The big news for them is that Felipe Scolari departed as manager this week, following a run of three defeats and a draw from their last four outings.

They are currently without a manager, and could be there for the taking tonight.

America Mineiro to see their unbeaten run ended

Bet 3: Back Internacional @ 10/11 - KO 01:30 BST (Thurs)

Internacional are seventh in the Brazilian top flight, and they put two winless matches behind them last time by beating Chapecoense 5-2.

Tonight they take on an America Mineiro side who are unbeaten in eight games, but three of the last five were draws.

My concern for them in Porto Alegre is that Internacional have been red-hot in front of their own fans - winning five of their last six, scoring 13 goals and conceding just four.

