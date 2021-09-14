The Daily Acca: A 4/1 Championship Special
It's a Championship Daily Acca for Paul Robinson tonight, and it has been boosted to 4/1. Here are his selections:
Back Blackburn & WBA to Win, and BTTS in Reading v Peterborough @ an Odds Boost of 5.04/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 4/1 from 10/3. Click the link above to gain access.
Rovers to be victorious
Bet 1: Back Blackburn @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 BST
Blackburn are 10th in the Championship having taken nine points from their opening six outings. Only West Brom have managed to beat them this season, but they head into tonight's game without a win in three.
Tony Mowbray's men should be able to end that streak at the expense of Hull though. The newly promoted club are down in 20th having lost three of their initial six fixtures.
Their two latest matches saw them draw 0-0, but all that did was extend their winless run to five - and they haven't even scored a goal since that victory.
Another goal-fest at Reading
Bet 2: Back BTTS in Reading v Peterborough @ 4/6 - KO 20:00 BST
When it comes to goals, Reading have been the go-to-team this term, scoring 10 and conceding 16 across their six matches.
Posh aren't far behind when it comes to conceding them (14), but they have only managed half a dozen of their own.
Both of these sides will be viewing this as a winnable fixture, and they both could really do with the three points. That will hopefully lead to more goals, and the Royals' three games at home have finished 2-1, 2-3 and 3-3.
West Brom to remain at the top
Bet 3: Back WBA @ 1/2 - KO 20:00 BST
The Baggies have started strongly under Valérien Ismaël, as they top the table and remain unbeaten.
Millwall managed to hold them to a draw on Saturday, but that should only motivate them more to return to winning ways, and in Derby, they have a very beatable opponent.
The Rams lost to Birmingham on Friday night, and that extended their winless run to four in all competitions. Wayne Rooney's men are down in 16th place, and they are the joint lowest scorers in the division.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 29pts
Returned: 37.49pts
P/L: +8.49pts
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Back Blackburn & WBA to Win, and BTTS in Reading v Peterborough @ an Odds Boost of 5.04/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 4/1 from 10/3. Click the link above to gain access.