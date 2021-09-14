The Daily Acca: A 4/1 Championship Special

Rovers to be victorious

Bet 1: Back Blackburn @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 BST

Blackburn are 10th in the Championship having taken nine points from their opening six outings. Only West Brom have managed to beat them this season, but they head into tonight's game without a win in three.

Tony Mowbray's men should be able to end that streak at the expense of Hull though. The newly promoted club are down in 20th having lost three of their initial six fixtures.

Their two latest matches saw them draw 0-0, but all that did was extend their winless run to five - and they haven't even scored a goal since that victory.

Another goal-fest at Reading

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Reading v Peterborough @ 4/6 - KO 20:00 BST

When it comes to goals, Reading have been the go-to-team this term, scoring 10 and conceding 16 across their six matches.

Posh aren't far behind when it comes to conceding them (14), but they have only managed half a dozen of their own.

Both of these sides will be viewing this as a winnable fixture, and they both could really do with the three points. That will hopefully lead to more goals, and the Royals' three games at home have finished 2-1, 2-3 and 3-3.

West Brom to remain at the top

Bet 3: Back WBA @ 1/2 - KO 20:00 BST

The Baggies have started strongly under Valérien Ismaël, as they top the table and remain unbeaten.

Millwall managed to hold them to a draw on Saturday, but that should only motivate them more to return to winning ways, and in Derby, they have a very beatable opponent.

The Rams lost to Birmingham on Friday night, and that extended their winless run to four in all competitions. Wayne Rooney's men are down in 16th place, and they are the joint lowest scorers in the division.

