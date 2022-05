Leeds to give themselves a chance

Bet 1: Back Leeds to Win & BTTS @ 7/2 - KO 16:00 BST

The situation is pretty dire for Leeds, they need to better Burnley's result to survive, and while the Clarets are at home against Newcastle, Jesse Marsch's side are away at an in-form, Brentford.

The final day can produce some strange results though, and I actually quite fancy Leeds to get the job done against the Bees.

They showed some good fight to equalise later against Brighton last time, and while they haven't won since early April, their three defeats came against Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Foxes to sign off with a win

Bet 2: Back Leicester to Win & BTTS @ 21/10 - KO 16:00 BST

Both Leicester and Southampton haven't had much to play for in a while, but the Foxes are in good form, while the Saints' players have apparently turned it in for the season.

Brendan Rodgers' men are a very good and safe bet to win this afternoon, but they don't keep many clean sheets, and even Watford managed to score against them in a 1-5 defeat.

The visitors were pretty poor for the most part against Liverpool, but they still found the net, and they have at least scored in three of their last four - despite taking just a single point.

Too little too late for the Gunners

Bet 3: Back Arsenal to Win to Nil @ 11/8 - KO 16:00 BST

Arsenal have completely blown the Champions League, as it is highly unlikely that Spurs will fail to win against Norwich, but they should at least be able to rouse themselves to beat Everton.

The Toffees confirmed their survival in a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Crystal Palace. The fans and players celebrated as if it was the end of their season though, and I really can't see them turning up with any intensity at the Emirates.