The Daily Acca: A 28/1 treble from the Premier League
Paul Robinson has pushed the boat out with his Daily Acca today, and the Betfair traders have responded in kind by boosting it to 28/1. Here are his selections:
Back Wolves, Crystal Palace & West Ham to Win @ an Odds Boost of 29.028/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 28/1 from 22/1. Click the link above to gain access.
Brighton to be turned over at the Amex
Bet 1: Back Wolves @ 12/5 - KO 19:30 GMT
Wolves travel to Brighton tonight, and I think that they are a big price to take the three points.
The major concern for the visitors is that Raul Jimenez is suspended, but the Seagulls have plenty of their own players unavailable.
Graham Potter's men haven't won a game of football since their League Cup victory over Leicester in September, and while Bruno Lage's side have lost their last two, they were both only narrow 1-0 defeats to Liverpool and Man City.
Southampton to lose again
Bet 2: Back Crystal Palace @ 23/20 - KO 19:30 GMT
The Eagles returned to winning ways on Sunday as they beat Everton 3-1, and they should be shorter odds than they are to follow up against Southampton.
The Saints have gone five without a victory - losing on three occasions. They were easily swept aside by Arsenal on Saturday, and they have lost four of their last five on the road.
Palace are playing much better football under Patrick Vieira, and their new-found prowess in front of goals should prove the difference here.
Hammers to silence the doubters
Bet 3: Back West Ham @ 12/5 - KO 20:00 GMT
There has been some criticism of West Ham's recent form, but it doesn't look that bad to me, and I fancy them to cause a small upset at the Emirates.
David Moyes' team are unbeaten in three in the league, and that includes a 3-2 victory over Chelsea. Prior to that they had been beaten by Wolves and Man City, but I can forgive them those results.
The Gunners put back to back defeats behind them by beating Southampton at the weekend, but that isn't strong form, and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still absent, they are definitely weakened.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 106pts
Returned: 85.05pts
P/L: -20.95pts
