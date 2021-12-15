The Daily Acca: A 28/1 treble from the Premier League

Brighton to be turned over at the Amex

Bet 1: Back Wolves @ 12/5 - KO 19:30 GMT

Wolves travel to Brighton tonight, and I think that they are a big price to take the three points.

The major concern for the visitors is that Raul Jimenez is suspended, but the Seagulls have plenty of their own players unavailable.

Graham Potter's men haven't won a game of football since their League Cup victory over Leicester in September, and while Bruno Lage's side have lost their last two, they were both only narrow 1-0 defeats to Liverpool and Man City.

Southampton to lose again

Bet 2: Back Crystal Palace @ 23/20 - KO 19:30 GMT

The Eagles returned to winning ways on Sunday as they beat Everton 3-1, and they should be shorter odds than they are to follow up against Southampton.

The Saints have gone five without a victory - losing on three occasions. They were easily swept aside by Arsenal on Saturday, and they have lost four of their last five on the road.

Palace are playing much better football under Patrick Vieira, and their new-found prowess in front of goals should prove the difference here.

Hammers to silence the doubters

Bet 3: Back West Ham @ 12/5 - KO 20:00 GMT

There has been some criticism of West Ham's recent form, but it doesn't look that bad to me, and I fancy them to cause a small upset at the Emirates.

David Moyes' team are unbeaten in three in the league, and that includes a 3-2 victory over Chelsea. Prior to that they had been beaten by Wolves and Man City, but I can forgive them those results.

The Gunners put back to back defeats behind them by beating Southampton at the weekend, but that isn't strong form, and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang still absent, they are definitely weakened.