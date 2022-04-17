The Daily Acca: A 28/1 Bank Holiday Bonanza

Bournemouth to misfire again

Bet 1: Back Coventry @ 2/1 - KO 15:00 BST

Back to back victories over Fulham and Birmingham have just about put Coventry back in the Play-off picture, and as they seem to raise their game against the best, they are a big price to beat Bournemouth at home.

The Cherries have now gone three matches without a win - and they haven't even scored a goal during them.

Scott Parker's men still have a four point cushion over Huddersfield in third, and they can afford to lose here and still earn automatic promotion. It's also worth noting that the Sky Blues managed a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in November.

Luton to win in Wales

Bet 2: Back Luton 13/8 - KO 15:00 BST

Luton put their 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield behind them with a superb 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Good Friday.

The Hatters are now in fourth, but the Play-off picture is extremely competitive still, so they can't afford to drop too many points in their final four outings.

A trip to Cardiff isn't the easiest, but the Bluebirds don't really have much to play for, and they lost at Hull last time. It was also a 0-4 loss the last time they played at home.

Rams to keep themselves alive

Bet 3: Back Derby @ 23/10 - KO 15:00 BST

Derby are pretty much down now, but that has been the case for a while, and they have still kept fighting.

Their away record is pretty terrible, but QPR are in freefall at the moment, and a top six finish looks beyond their reach.

The hosts have taken just one point from a possible 18 of late, and their last three at Loftus Road have all been defeats - including one against Peterborough.