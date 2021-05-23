The Daily Acca: A 25/1 Final Day Bonanza

Magpies to finish on a high

Bet 1: Back Newcastle @ 12/5 - KO 16:00 BST

I have to say, I am a little surprised that Newcastle are the outsiders against Fulham, even though there is nothing to play for and the Cottagers have home fans in the ground.

Scott Parker's men haven't won since March 3rd, and since then they have played nine, lost seven and drawn the other two.

Steve Bruce's visitors, meanwhile, have recorded victories in four of their last seven - including two of their three latest outings.

Away from St James' they have taken seven points from a possible nine of late, and that includes trips to Anfield and the King Power.

Nuno to exit with a defeat

Bet 2: Back Man United @ 7/4 - KO 16:00 BST

This will be Nuno Espírito Santo's 199th match in charge of Wolves, but he won't make his double century as he announced during the week that he is departing Molineux.

It won't be a fairytale ending for the Portuguese manager though, as I just can't see them beating Manchester United today.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has already stated that he will be rotating his first XI for this fixture, ahead of the Europa League Final on Wednesday, but even with the likes of Bruno Fernandes not starting, 7/4 is just too big to leave on the table.

The hosts have lost their last two matches to nil, and with key players missing themselves, a second string United should be good enough.

Fireworks at the King Power

Bet 3: Back Over 3.5 Goals in Leicester v Tottenham @ 13/10 - KO 16:00 BST

One of the most entertaining games of the day could come from the King Power, as I fancy a few goals between Leicester and Spurs.

The brief is relatively clear for the Foxes, they absolutely have to win to have any chance of qualifying for the top four - assuming Palace don't pull off an unlikely victory at Liverpool.

Another ingredient to this match is that it appears to be Harry Kane's final one in a Tottenham shirt. He will want to finish with a flourish, and he is also battling out with Mo Salah for the Golden Boot.

