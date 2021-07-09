The Daily Acca: A 25/1 bonanza from Brazil and the MLS

Tight game expected in Brazil

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Londrina v Guarani @ 9/5 - KO 23:00 BST

Londrina are second from bottom of Brazil's Serie B, but they have only lost four of their nine outings, it's just that they have only managed to win one.

Guarani are up in eighth, but they have still shared the spoils in four of their nine - three of which came from their last three on the road.

The hosts have drawn two of their last three at home, and there could be little to choose between the two teams tonight.

Vasco da Gama to be held at home

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Vasco da Gama v Sampaio Correa @ 21/10 - KO 23:00 BST

Higher up the table in Brazil's second tier now, as it's sixth versus third in Rio tonight.

Vasco da Gama were relegated from the top flight last term, so they will be keen to earn promotion as quickly as possible.

They have been good at home recently, winning their last three, but there have been some defeats on their travels.

The visitors are in red-hot form, putting their only defeat of their campaign behind them by going on to take 13 points from their last five matches. They head into today's fixture on the back of four clean sheets, and they are more than capable of taking a point here.

Cincinnati to end their home hoodoo

Bet 3: Back Cincinnati @ 13/10 - KO 00:30 BST (Sat)

We finish in Ohio, for what should hopefully be an opportunity for Cincinnati to put some wretched home form behind them.

The Orange and Blue have played three and lost three in front of their own fans this year, and they finished the previous season with three straight away losses.

That being said, since their latest home defeat, they have gone on the road and taken seven points from a possible nine - something which should fill them with confidence on their return to the TQL Stadium.

Columbus Crew have now gone three without a win, and it's just one win in six away from home this season - losing three of their last five.

