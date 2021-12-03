The Daily Acca: A 22/1 odds boost to start the weekend

Another miserable night for Leipzig

Bet 1: Back Union Berlin @ 29/10 - KO 19:30 GMT

Last year's runners-up, RB Leipzig, have failed to fire this season, and I think that it could be another disappointing evening for Jesse Marsch's men.

Union Berlin are two places above them in sixth, and while they were beaten at Eintracht Frankfurt last time, prior to that they had won their previous two outings - one in the Bundesliga and one in Europe.

Only Bayern Munich have beaten Union on this ground this term in the league, and the hosts have won three of their last four here. The visitors are yet to win on the road - drawing three and losing three.

Plenty of goals at the Cottage

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Fulham v Bournemouth @ 3/4 - KO 19:45 GMT

Scott Parker returns to his former club in what is a top of the table Championship clash, and while I am finding the result hard to predict, I do believe that both teams will score.

These two teams have actually gone a short while without a victory. Fulham have drawn their last two, while Bournemouth have drawn two and lost the other in their last three.

Conceding goals has been the main issue for the Cherries, as they have still been finding the net themselves. With 49 goals in 20 matches, the Cottagers have no issues on the goal-front.

A bore draw in Spain

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Granada v Alaves @ 2/1 - KO 20:00 GMT

Granada and Alaves have both struggled this season, and I expect them to share the points when they meet tonight.

The two teams are 16th and 15th in La Liga, respectively, with Alaves two points better off.

The hosts have only won this this year, drawing six of their 14 games. The visitors, meanwhile, have drawn their last two away from home.