The Daily Acca: A 20/1 Sunday Odds Boost

Solskjær to come under even more scrutiny

Bet 1: Back Liverpool @ 13/10 - KO 16:30 BST

Manchester United managed to pull it out of the fire at Old Trafford in the Champions League on Wednesday, but their swashbuckling second half display should not detract from the fact that they are a side without a proper plan under Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

There is every chance that Liverpool could blow them away here. The Reds have been rampant on more than one occasion this season, and there are huge question marks over the United defence.

Mo Salah is arguably the best player in the world right now, and he added another two goals to his tally at Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Juve's winning streak to come to an end

Bet 2: Back Inter @ 11/10 - KO 19:45 BST

Juventus have won their last six matches in all competitions, but I don't believe that they are the real deal yet, and they could come unstuck at the San Siro tonight.

Inter put a 3-1 defeat at Lazio behind them by winning in the Champions League on Tuesday, and they return to a stadium where they haven't been beaten in Serie A in over a year.

So far this season, Simone Inzaghi's men have taken seven points from a possible nine, but the main headline is that they scored 12 goals across the three games.

Stade Vélodrome to be a battleground

Bet 3: Back A Red Card in Marseille v PSG @ 13/5 - KO 19:45 BST

Le Classique as it's known in France is a match that sees Marseille and PSG meet, and in recent times, it has been littered with red cards.

Dimitri Payet was the player who got his marching orders in the last meeting between the pair in November. In the month prior they managed to avoid any red cards in a cup game, but in the league meeting prior to that, the referee was in danger of getting repetitive strain injury.

Marseille's 1-0 win in Paris in September 2020 saw five players sent off, as ugly scenes marred the end of the match. Skip back another two games and there was a red for Marseille in March 2019, and in 2017, Neymar had the first of two red cards he has had against OM.

It is clear that there is bad blood between these two clubs, and with Jorge Sampaoli in charge of the hosts now, it's hard to see that ending any time soon.

