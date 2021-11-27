The Daily Acca: A 20/1 Championship treble
It's a 20/1 Daily Acca for Paul Robinson today, and the action comes from the Championship. Here are his selections:
Back Hull & Peterborough to Win, and the Draw in Stoke v Blackburn @ an Odds Boost of 21.020/1
Tigers to keep on roaring
Bet 1: Back Hull @ 31/20 - KO 15:00 GMT
Hull put a run of five straight defeats behind them by winning their last three matches, all of which were to nil.
They are a big price to make it four from four this afternoon, as while Millwall are unbeaten in four, the last three of those were draws.
Gary Rowett's men were beaten at Huddersfield at the end of October, and with the hosts on a roll, I have to go with the home win.
Posh to pick up a big three points
Bet 2: Back Peterborough @ 6/5 - KO 15:00 GMT
Peterborough and Barnsley are 22nd and 23rd in the Championship, and I think that home advantage could prove the difference.
Posh have taken just one point from a possible 15 of late, and they have failed to score in their three most recent outings.
That being said, Barnsley have also lost their last three, and they are without a win on the road this term - losing the last five on the bounce.
Spoils to be shared at Stoke
Bet 3: Back The Draw in Stoke v Blackburn @ 23/10 - KO 15:00 GMT
Stoke had returned to form with a draw and three wins, but they were beaten 1-0 at Bristol City in the week.
Bar a 7-0 defeat to Fulham, Blackburn have also been in good form, winning four times in their last six matches.
They thumped Peterborough on Wednesday, but it's just two away victories all season for Tony Mowbray's side, and they might have to settle for a point here.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 91pts
Returned: 67.9pts
P/L: -23.1pts
