The Daily Acca: A 17/1 FA Cup Special

Small upset at Bramall Lane

Bet 1: Back Bristol City to Qualify @ 14/5 - KO 19:30 GMT

Sheffield United are a very short price to beat Bristol City tonight, but the Blades are still battling for survival in the Premier League, and I can't see Chris Wilder playing a full-strength XI tonight.

Admittedly, the Robins are in shocking form in the Championship - they have lost their last three, and their last six away from home. They did beat Millwall at the Den in the last round of this competition though, and this is a bit of a free-hit for them at Bramall Lane.

The Blades had a hard game against Chelsea on Sunday, and they have fixtures with West Ham and Fuham coming up - which they really need six points from - so tonight's match surely won't be a priority.

Leicester to move one step closer to club history

Bet 2: Back Leicester @ 17/20 - KO 19:30 GMT

The Foxes have Jamie Vardy available again, and it will be interesting to see if Brendan Rodgers starts him tonight, or just uses from the bench. Either way, I expect them to be able to beat Brighton at the King Power.

The Seagulls have won plenty of plaudits lately, but I am still to be convinced by their effectiveness. They were fortunate to get a draw at Burnley at the weekend, and for all their pretty football, they don't have that hard edge to them yet.

Leicester have never won the FA Cup, and that will definitely be in Rodgers' mind as each round passes. I expect them to give this competition a serious go this season.

Spurs' run to come to an end

Bet 3: Back Everton @ 7/4 - KO 20:15 GMT

Everton versus Spurs is a proper Cup tie to me, and I am backing the Toffees to come out on top.

Carlo Ancelotti's men will be buoyed by their last-gasp draw at Old Trafford on Saturday, and they did well to get a point considering how well United played. Prior to that they had beaten an in-form Leeds at Elland Road, and the manager will be hoping that his team can transition that form back to Goodison Park.

Tottenham have Harry Kane back, and the difference was stark with his return to the team at the Hawthorns at the weekend. Jose Mourinho is all about silverware, so I expect him to play his best team this evening, however that feels like a bit of a risk to me,

On current form, a home win is definitely overpriced at 7/4.

