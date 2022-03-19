The Daily Acca: A 16/1 treble from the Championship

Parker to play it safe

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Huddersfield v Bournemouth @ 23/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

Huddersfield have now lost a couple of games following their long unbeaten run, but they both came away from home, and on this ground it's nine without defeat.

Bournemouth are three points above them in the table, but with the Cherries having three games in hand too, the visitors would probably take a draw this afternoon.

Scott Parker's men have shared the spoils on two of their last three outings, and they will just be trying not to lose here and concede any ground.

Luton to cement their Play-off place

Bet 2: Back Luton @ 6/4 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Hatters are fifth in the table as things stand, and they bounced back well from their defeat to QPR, by beating Preston 4-0 in the week.

It's three wins from their last five on the road, including a victory at Coventry, and Hull have struggled on their own patch of late.

The hosts have lost their last four in front of their own fans, and while they have done well away from home, they didn't even find the net in those four losses here.

Birmingham to have the blues

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Swansea v Birmingham @ 20/23 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Swans returned to winning ways during the week as they scored late to get the better of a five goal thriller at Peterborough.

They are back on home soil this afternoon, and while they were outclassed here by Fulham last time, prior to that it had been three straight victories.

Birmingham lost 2-0 at home to Middlesbrough on Tuesday, and that was the second game in a row in which they failed to find the net. Away from home it's just one win in 11.