The Daily Acca: A 16/1 treble from England's top two divisions

Baggies to drop more points on the road

West Brom are a short price to win at Pride Park this afternoon, but despite their lofty position in the table, their away record hasn't been that great.

Valérien Ismaël's side have only won four times on the road this term, and three of those came before the end of September. Since a 4-0 victory at Cardiff, they have played seven, won one, drawn two and lost four.

Derby are fighting a losing battle, given their points deduction, but without it, they would actually be above the relegation zone.

Wayne Rooney's men beat Blackpool here when they were last in action, and only Blackburn and QPR have beaten them here this season.

QPR to return with a win

QPR were beaten when they were last in action, but that was all the way back on December 5th, and this well-rested team have been very strong at Loftus Road this season.

Bournemouth are the visitors this evening, and they haven't won a game since November 6th. Since that victory over Swansea, it's played six, drawn three and lost three for Scott Parker's men, and they haven't had as much of a rest as Rangers.

The hosts have won six of 11 in front of their own fans this year, and only two teams have beaten them. With the Cherries struggling for form, they are a big price to make it seven from 12.

No respite for Newcastle

Manchester United resume action with a trip to Newcastle, and with Ralf Rangnick declaring that his squad have a pretty much clean bill of health, it's hard to imagine them not taking all three points.

Eddie Howe has plenty of players missing, with Isaac Hayden being the latest absentee, following his fifth yellow card of the campaign.

There has been little to no improvement since Howe replaced Steve Bruce, and they head into tonight's game on the back of three defeats - to an aggregate score of 11-1.

The visitors now have a plan under Rangnick, and good tactics with good players is a winning combination.