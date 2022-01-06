The Daily Acca: A 16/1 odds boost from Italy and Spain

Sevilla to progress in the cup

Bet 1: Back Sevilla @ 4/6 - KO 17:00 GMT

Sevilla have drawn a Segunda Division club in the Copa del Rey, and even though they are away from home, it should be a comfortable victory for them.

Real Zaragoza are only 16th in the second tier, and they have lost three of their last four in all competitions. On their most recent home outing, they were beaten 2-0 by Tenerife.

The visitors are unbeaten in five, and while their Champions League campaign didn't go to plan, they are second in La Liga.

Milan misery for Mourinho

Bet 2: Back AC Milan @ 7/5 - KO 17:30 GMT

AC Milan return from their winter break sitting in second place in Serie A, just four points behind the leaders. I am surprised that they are such a big price to beat Roma at home this evening, especially as Jose Mourinho hasn't made a big impact yet.

Roma were in better form prior to Christmas, taking seven points from their last three matches, but they have still been beaten seven times in 19 league games.

Five of those losses came away from home, and with Milan having returned to winning ways just before the break, Stefano Pioli's men are a very backable price.

Spoils to be shared in Turin

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Juventus v Napoli @ 29/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

After an incredibly strong start to the season, Napoli's results had started to take a turn for the worse, so the winter break probably came at just the right time for them.

The opposite can be said for Juventus though, as they have taken 13 points from a possible 15, to climb to fifth. They still trail the leaders by 12 points though, and Napoli by five, so they still have plenty of work to do if they want to have a hand in the title race.

The Old Lady are a short price to get the win in Turin, but I think Napoli will prove a tough nut to crack, and I am going with a draw.