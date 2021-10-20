The Daily Acca: A 15/2 treble from the Championship

Swans to come up short

Bet 1: Back WBA @ 23/20 - KO 19:45 BST

The Baggies put their defeat to Stoke behind them last Friday by beating Birmingham 1-0, and they seem to be a decent bet to win again tonight.

They travel to Swansea having won three of their last five away from home, with the hosts having won just two of their six at the Liberty this season.

Admittedly, those two victories were from their two latest outings there, but they face a much tougher opponent here.

Another defeat for Cardiff

Bet 2: Back Fulham @ 4/11 - KO 19:45 BST

Fulham are a short price to beat Cardiff this evening, but the Welsh club are in such poor form, it's hard to see past Marco Silva's men.

Mick McCarthy's visitors head to London having been beaten in their last six matches - all of which were in the Championship.

They are conceding plenty of goals too, so with the Cottagers fresh off a 4-1 victory over QPR, this could be a long night for the travelling support.

Coventry to enjoy a rare away win

Bet 3: Back Coventry @ 9/5 - KO 19:45 BST

The Sky Blues haven't been great away from home this season, but they showed enough at Blackburn on Saturday to suggest that they are a big price to win at Deepdale.

Mark Robins' side have been flying at home this year - six wins from six - but on the road it's just a solitary victory at Blackpool. They came back from 2-0 down at Ewood Park to draw 2-2 at the weekend, so that should boost their confidence.

Preston have gone seven without a win in the Championship, and while they only lost once during that run, they just haven't been scoring enough goals.



