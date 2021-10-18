The Daily Acca: A 15/2 Odds Boost to start the week

The Purples to win again

Bet 1: Back Fiorentina @ 5/6 - KO 19:45 BST

Fiorentina have made a decent start to their Serie A campaign, and if they win their game in hand tonight, they will move ahead of Lazio into fifth.

They have a great chance of achieving this as they travel to a Venezia side that are second from bottom. They have just five points from a possible 21, and while they have only had two home games to date, they were beaten by Spezia and held by Torino.

The visitors were beaten at Roma in their opening away fixture, but since then they have beaten Atalanta, Genoa and Udinese.

No clean sheet at the Emirates

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Arsenal v Crystal Palace @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 BST

Mikel Arteta won the Manager of the Month award for September, and his team return to action tonight on a five match unbeaten run in all competitions - four of which were victories.

Crystal Palace are playing some good stuff under Patrick Vieira this season, and he will be well up for this trip to his former club.

The Eagles have netted eight times across their last five outings, and the Gunners have only kept a home clean sheet against Norwich this term - conceding to both Chelsea and Spurs.

Cadiz's away goal-rush to continue

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Espanyol v Cadiz @ 5/4 - KO 20:00 BST

Espanyol are back in the top flight of Spanish football and they have taken nine points from their opening eight games.

Opponents, Cadiz, are two points worse-off, and they will both be viewing this as a winnable match.

That will hopefully lead to goals, and two of the hosts' last three at home have seen this selection land anyway. The stats are even better for the visitors as they have played three times on their travels this term, and the scorelines have been 1-1, 1-2 and 3-1.