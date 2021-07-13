The Daily Acca: A 15/2 Odds Boost from Brazil's Serie B

Another low-scorer for Vila Nova

Bet 1: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Vila Nova v Brasil de Pelotas @ 11/8 - KO 20:00 BST

There won't be many goals in the first of today's Brazilian Serie B fixtures, and Under 1.5 looks quite likely.

Vila Nova are unbeaten in four - conceding one goal, but scoring only three. They have played five times at home this term, and four of them have all seen this selection land. The only one that didn't was their opening game, which was a 1-1 draw. Their two latest outings here finished goalless.

Brasil de Pelotas have only won once this year, and they have taken just two points from their last five matches played. Scoring goals has been a real issue for them - just seven in 10 - and two of their five away fixtures have finished with one goal or fewer.

CRB to keep their momentum going

Bet 2: Back CRB & Draw @ 8/11 - KO 23:00 BST

CRB are fourth in the league, and they look more than capable of avoiding defeat tonight.

They travel to Guarani, who are in seventh, and while the hosts have won their last two, prior to that they had gone three without a victory.

The home team have a win percentage of just 40% on this ground this term, and on their most recent road trip, the visitors won 1-0 at CSA - their second away victory of the campaign.

Avai to maintain their good form

Bet 3: Back Avai @ 5/6 - KO 23:00 BST

The selection are unbeaten in four, two of which were wins. That is a big upturn in form, having taken just four points from their opening six matches.

Tonight they play host to Confianca, a team who are only 15th in the table. They have nine points from their 10 games, but it's worth noting that nine of those came at home.

On their travels it's four defeats and a draw, and with Avai in good form, another loss is on the cards.

