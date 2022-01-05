The Daily Acca: A 15/2 cup special

La Liga high-flyers to get the win

Bet 1: Back Real Betis @ 5/4 - KO 19:00 GMT

Real Betis are enjoying a fine campaign, and while they have lost their last two La Liga matches, they are still third in the table, and too big at odds-against to win at Real Valladolid in the Copa del Rey.

The hosts were relegated from the Spanish top flight last term, but they are third in the second tier after 22 games, and looking like strong promotion candidates.

They face a much sterner test tonight though, and it should pay to back the Seville based club.

No slip-ups for Celta Vigo

Bet 2: Back Celta Vigo @ 4/5 - KO 19:00 GMT

Celta Vigo are mid-table in La Liga, and while they have an away tie in the cup, it comes at a team who are two divisions below them.

Atlético Baleares produced a shock in the last round as they beat Getafe 5-0, but the visitors were reduced to 10 men after half an hour.

It's hard to see anything close to a repeat of that against Celta Vigo - especially as Eduardo Coudet's men are in good form with two wins from their last two outings.

Goals to flow at the Bridge

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Chelsea v Tottenham @ 20/23 - KO 20:00 GMT

We finish in the Carabao Cup, for the first leg of the semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham, and I can definitely see both teams scoring in this one.

Romelu Lukaku as kissed and made up with Thomas Tuchel, and it's likely that he will be in the starting XI tonight. He certainly has a point to prove now, and he will be desperate for a goal, to quieten down any boo-boys.

Another striker with a bit of a point to prove is Harry Kane, as while he has increased his goal-output of late, he has still been nowhere near his best.

With the stage set for two of the league's best strikers to go head-to-head, the 20/23 for both teams to score is a bit too generous.