The Daily Acca: A 15/2 cup special
It's cup action for Paul Robinson and his Daily Acca tonight, with two Copa del Rey ties and the Carabao Cup semi from Stamford Bridge featured. Here are his selections:
Back Real Betis & Celta Vigo to Win, and BTTS in Chelsea v Tottenham @ an Odds Boost of 8.515/2
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 15/2 from 13/2. Click the link above to gain access.
La Liga high-flyers to get the win
Bet 1: Back Real Betis @ 5/4 - KO 19:00 GMT
Real Betis are enjoying a fine campaign, and while they have lost their last two La Liga matches, they are still third in the table, and too big at odds-against to win at Real Valladolid in the Copa del Rey.
The hosts were relegated from the Spanish top flight last term, but they are third in the second tier after 22 games, and looking like strong promotion candidates.
They face a much sterner test tonight though, and it should pay to back the Seville based club.
No slip-ups for Celta Vigo
Bet 2: Back Celta Vigo @ 4/5 - KO 19:00 GMT
Celta Vigo are mid-table in La Liga, and while they have an away tie in the cup, it comes at a team who are two divisions below them.
Atlético Baleares produced a shock in the last round as they beat Getafe 5-0, but the visitors were reduced to 10 men after half an hour.
It's hard to see anything close to a repeat of that against Celta Vigo - especially as Eduardo Coudet's men are in good form with two wins from their last two outings.
Goals to flow at the Bridge
Bet 3: Back BTTS in Chelsea v Tottenham @ 20/23 - KO 20:00 GMT
We finish in the Carabao Cup, for the first leg of the semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham, and I can definitely see both teams scoring in this one.
Romelu Lukaku as kissed and made up with Thomas Tuchel, and it's likely that he will be in the starting XI tonight. He certainly has a point to prove now, and he will be desperate for a goal, to quieten down any boo-boys.
Another striker with a bit of a point to prove is Harry Kane, as while he has increased his goal-output of late, he has still been nowhere near his best.
With the stage set for two of the league's best strikers to go head-to-head, the 20/23 for both teams to score is a bit too generous.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 121pts
Returned: 90.51pts
P/L: -30.49pts
