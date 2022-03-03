The Daily Acca: A 15/2 boost from the cups

AZ's run to come to an end

Bet 1: Back Ajax @ 4/6 - KO 19:00 GMT

We start with the second semi-final of the Dutch Cup, as Ajax travel to AZ, with a place in the final against PSV up for grabs.

The hosts are on a winning run at present - five on the bounce in all competitions, and 14 from their last 15. It's almost impossible to pick holes in their form, and they even beat Ajax when they last met in December,

Despite that, I still expect the visitors to get the win this evening. They are the best team in the country, and they have big game players - as evidenced by their Champions League performances this season.

No worries for Betis

Bet 2: Back Betis @ 8/11 - KO 20:00 GMT

Into the semi-finals of the Spanish Cup now, and even though Real Betis hold a 2-1 lead from the first leg at Rayo Vallecano, I fully expect them to extend that tonight and go on to meet Valencia in the final.

The visitors are 12th in La Liga, and they have lost five on the bounce in all competitions. They have also taken just one point from a possible 24 away from home since their last road win in September.

Betis are flying high in third, and while they suffered a damaging 2-1 loss at Sevilla at the weekend, they have a big class edge over Vallecano.

Non-league side to grab a famous goal

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Everton v Boreham Wood @ 31/20 - KO 20:15 GMT

Our final leg of the Daily Acca sees Boreham Wood from the National League, aiming to book their place in the last eight of the FA Cup.

I don't expect them to topple the Toffees at Goodison tonight, but I do quite fancy them to find the net.

Frank Lampard isn't renowned as a coach that improves teams defensively, and they have only managed to keep a clean sheet against Leeds since he joined the club.

Boreham Wood saw off Bournemouth at the Vitality, so they have pedigree against teams in a much higher division, and on current form, there isn't much between Everton and the Cherries.