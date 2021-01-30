The Daily Acca: A 15/1 treble from the Championship

Birmingham to be left homesick

Bet 1: Back Coventry @ 9/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

It's the St Andrew's derby this afternoon, and while I am sure nobody really calls it that, the fact is that landlords, Birmingham, host tenants, Coventry, at the aforementioned venue.

The Sky Blues are technically the away team here, but with no supporters in attendance, I am going to solely focus on their efforts on this ground.

Mark Robins' men are unbeaten in eight at St Andrew's, with just two defeats in their 12 Championship home matches this term. Four of their last eight have ended in victory.

Conversely, Birmingham have a truly shocking record at home. Aitor Karanka's side have played 13 times here this year, winning just two, drawing two and losing the other nine. Their last six have all been defeats, scoring only twice and conceding 14.

Hatters to lose again on the road

Bet 2: Back Blackburn @ 4/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

Blackburn returned to winning ways by beating Middlesbrough at the Riverside on Sunday, and I expect them to follow It up with another victory against Luton.

Rovers have been beaten in just one of their last eight at Ewood Park - four of which were wins. Tony Mowbray's men have been held in their last two here, but that victory over the Boro should boost their confidence.

Luton did record a recent away win at Bournemouth, but the Cherries had a man sent off in the 26th minute, and they have lost five of their other seven on their travels since a victory at Rotherham on November 4th.

Michael O'Neill to be left frustrated

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Huddersfield v Stoke @ 21/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Terriers have lost five on the bounce, but with Stoke also out of form, I am siding with a draw at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.

Carlos Corberán has seen his team lose their last three on this ground - two in the league, against Reading and Millwall, with an FA Cup exit to Plymouth in-between.

The Potters are without a win in eight, but they haven't actually lost on their travels since a 3-2 defeat at Watford at the beginning of November. Their last five away from home have all ended all square though, three of which were goalless.

