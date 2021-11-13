The Daily Acca: A 14/1 treble from the Football League

Spoils to be shared at the Crown Ground

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Accrington v Plymouth @ 5/2 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Pilgrims are flying high in second place in League One, trailing leaders, Wigan, by just a single point.

Ryan Lowe's side could only finish 18th in the League One last season, and they opened up this campaign with a defeat at Rotherham.

It's been one-way traffic since then though, as Plymouth have gone unbeaten in 15 - winning nine and drawing six.

They won't have it all their own way for their long trip up north to Accrington though. Stanley are in 13th, but it's just one defeat in five for the hosts, and their record at home this year is played six, won four, drawn one and lost one.

Dons to bust a few coupons

Bet 2: Back Cambridge United & Draw @ 6/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

MK Dons are odds-on favourites to beat Cambridge United this afternoon, but they have to be opposed at the prices.

The U's are only three points behind them in League One, and it's just defeats in their last 10 outings.

Mark Bonner's men won their two latest outings, and away from home, it's just one loss in six.

The Dons were held by League Two's Stevenage in the FA Cup last weekend, and prior to that, they had been beaten in three of their previous five in the league. The have also gone two without a victory at home.

Dale to score and concede

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Rochdale v Leyton Orient 4/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

There should be goals at both ends at Spotlands this afternoon, as Rochdale play host to Leyton Orient.

Robbie Stockdale's team are in mid-table in League Two, but their recent form has been encouraging. They have won their last two in the league, and are unbeaten in four.

Orient are in seventh, but the difference is just three points, so there really isn't much to choose between them.

Kenny Jackett's side are unbeaten in eight in all competitions, and they have kept four clean sheets in a row. Three of those were at home though, and away from home in the division, six of their seven this term have seen this selection land.

