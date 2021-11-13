The Daily Acca: A 14/1 treble from the Football League
The Football League takes centre stage for Paul Robinson today and his Daily Acca has been boosted to 14/1. Here are his selections:
Back The Draw in Accrington v Plymouth, Cambridge United to Win or Draw, and BTTS in Rochdale v Leyton Orient @ an Odds Boost of 15.014/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 14/1 from 12/1. Click the link above to gain access.
Spoils to be shared at the Crown Ground
Bet 1: Back The Draw in Accrington v Plymouth @ 5/2 - KO 15:00 GMT
The Pilgrims are flying high in second place in League One, trailing leaders, Wigan, by just a single point.
Ryan Lowe's side could only finish 18th in the League One last season, and they opened up this campaign with a defeat at Rotherham.
It's been one-way traffic since then though, as Plymouth have gone unbeaten in 15 - winning nine and drawing six.
They won't have it all their own way for their long trip up north to Accrington though. Stanley are in 13th, but it's just one defeat in five for the hosts, and their record at home this year is played six, won four, drawn one and lost one.
Dons to bust a few coupons
Bet 2: Back Cambridge United & Draw @ 6/5 - KO 15:00 GMT
MK Dons are odds-on favourites to beat Cambridge United this afternoon, but they have to be opposed at the prices.
The U's are only three points behind them in League One, and it's just defeats in their last 10 outings.
Mark Bonner's men won their two latest outings, and away from home, it's just one loss in six.
The Dons were held by League Two's Stevenage in the FA Cup last weekend, and prior to that, they had been beaten in three of their previous five in the league. The have also gone two without a victory at home.
Dale to score and concede
Bet 3: Back BTTS in Rochdale v Leyton Orient 4/5 - KO 15:00 GMT
There should be goals at both ends at Spotlands this afternoon, as Rochdale play host to Leyton Orient.
Robbie Stockdale's team are in mid-table in League Two, but their recent form has been encouraging. They have won their last two in the league, and are unbeaten in four.
Orient are in seventh, but the difference is just three points, so there really isn't much to choose between them.
Kenny Jackett's side are unbeaten in eight in all competitions, and they have kept four clean sheets in a row. Three of those were at home though, and away from home in the division, six of their seven this term have seen this selection land.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 80pts
Returned: 67.9pts
P/L: -12.1pts
Recommended bets
