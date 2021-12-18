The Daily Acca: A 14/1 Odds Boost from the Championship

Rovers a big price to win again

Bet 1: Back Blackburn @ 19/20 - KO 15:00 GMT

Blackburn are a very big price to continue their excellent run at home to Birmingham this afternoon.

Tony Mowbray's men are up to fourth thanks to a run of five victories in six matches, culminating in a 2-0 success at Bournemouth last weekend.

The Blues are down in 15th, and they were held at home by Cardiff last Saturday. Prior to that it had been a 3-1 defeat at Millwall, and on the road it's just one win in nine - five of which were losses.

Blackpool to get a much needed victory

Bet 2: Back Blackpool @ 11/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Seasiders need a win. They have lost their last three, and haven't taken three points since a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane at the end of October.

Today they are at home to Peterborough, and while Posh ended a similar length winless run against Millwall last weekend, I don't have faith in them backing it up.

Away from London Road, Darren Ferguson's men have lost four in a row - failing to score and conceding 11 goals.

Spoils to be shared in the East Midlands

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Nottingham Forest v Hull @ 12/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

These two teams put unbeaten runs on the line at the City Ground this afternoon, and when the final whistle is blown, I expect the pair of them to have extended them.

Forest haven't lost since a 4-0 defeat to Fulham in October - drawing five and winning three since. Two of those victories came on their last two outings, so their form is actually on the up.

In the first week of November, Hull went to Barnsley having lost five on the bounce. They won 2-0 at Oakwell though, and have followed that up with three more wins and two draws.