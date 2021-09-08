The Daily Acca: A 14/1 finale on the World Cup Qualifiers
International week draws to a close tonight, and Paul Robinson has put together a Daily Acca that features three of the World Cup Qualifiers...and it's been boosted to 14/1. Here are his selections:
New era Germany to concede their first goal
Bet 1: Back BTTS in Iceland v Germany @ 10/11 - KO 19:45 BST
The Germans are top of Group J, with four wins and just one defeat from their opening five matches. Former Bayern Munich boss, Hansi Flick, has presided over the last of those matches - both of which were wins to nil.
I expect them to be able to beat Iceland tonight, but I doubt that another clean sheet is on the cards. Flick's two games only came against Liechtenstein and Armenia, and the hosts are a bit better than that.
This isn't the Iceland from Euro 2016, but they have recently drawn 2-2 against both Poland and North Macedonia, and there is little pressure on them to get a result tonight.
Another victory for Southgate's men
Bet 2: Back England @ 8/13 - KO 19:45 BST
The Three Lions have continued where they left off after the Euros, recording 4-0 victories over both Hungary and Andorra. Gareth Southgate was able to rest his key players for that latter of those two fixtures, so there should be no tired legs taking the field in Warsaw.
Poland again disappointed in a major tournament in the Euros, taking just one point from a group that contained Slovakia, Spain and Sweden.
They have since beaten Albania and San Marino, but if England can keep Robert Lewandowski quiet, this should be a routine victory for them.
Baraclough's side to hold Switzerland
Bet 3: Back The Draw in Switzerland v Northern Ireland @ 14/5 - KO 19:45 BST
I have covered this match in full here, so please click the link to read why I believe that the spoils will be shared at Windsor Park.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 24pts
Returned: 31.04pts
P/L: +7.04pts
