The Daily Acca: A 14/1 Derby Day Special
Paul Robinson delivered a 9/2 Daily Acca winner yesterday, and he's aiming to follow it up with a huge 14/1 odds boost. Here are his selections:
Back Tottenham, Roma & Napoli all to Win @ an Odds Boost of 15.014/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 14/1 from 11/1. Click the link above to gain access.
North London to be white
Bet 1: Back Tottenham @ 12/5 - KO 16:30 BST
Arsenal are the favourites to win the North London derby, and while Spurs are hardly in great form, 12/5 is just too big for them to take the three points.
Nuno Espírito Santo fielded a relatively strong line-up at Molineux in the cup, but they still needed penalties to beat Wolves, despite leading 2-0.
Mikel Arteta also played a few first choice players in their 3-0 victory over Wimbledon on Wednesday, a win which was their third in a row in all competitions.
The other two victories came against Norwich and Burnley though, and when they have face half decent opposition this term, they have been easily beaten.
Jose to be the king of Rome
Bet 2: Back Roma @ 9/5 - KO 17:00 BST
Jose Mourinho gets his first taste of the Derby della Capitale today, and with his Roma team starting so well under his tenure, they are a big price to beat Lazio.
Maurizio Sarri's side are classed as the home team for this fixture, so it will be Lazio who have their fans in the ground.
The White and Sky Blues have gone four without a win in all competitions though - losing twice and drawing twice.
The visitors have only been beaten once, and they put that 3-2 defeat behind them by recording their seventh victory from eight competitive matches under Mourinho, on Thursday.
Napoli to return to the top
Bet 3: Back Napoli @ 1/4 - KO 19:45 BST
After two outsiders, we are going to finish with a very strong favourite that should have no issue in justifying their odds.
Napoli can return to the top of Serie A with their sixth win from six matches this evening, and as they have a home fixture with Cagliari, they are highly likely to do it.
The visitors are second from bottom having taken just two points from a possible 15 - conceding 13 goals across those five outings.
Daily Acca 2021/22 P/L
Wagered: 40pts
Returned: 48.19pts
P/L: +8.19pts
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Back Tottenham, Roma & Napoli all to Win @ an Odds Boost of 15.014/1
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 14/1 from 11/1. Click the link above to gain access.