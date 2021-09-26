The Daily Acca: A 14/1 Derby Day Special

North London to be white

Bet 1: Back Tottenham @ 12/5 - KO 16:30 BST

Arsenal are the favourites to win the North London derby, and while Spurs are hardly in great form, 12/5 is just too big for them to take the three points.

Nuno Espírito Santo fielded a relatively strong line-up at Molineux in the cup, but they still needed penalties to beat Wolves, despite leading 2-0.

Mikel Arteta also played a few first choice players in their 3-0 victory over Wimbledon on Wednesday, a win which was their third in a row in all competitions.

The other two victories came against Norwich and Burnley though, and when they have face half decent opposition this term, they have been easily beaten.

Jose to be the king of Rome

Bet 2: Back Roma @ 9/5 - KO 17:00 BST

Jose Mourinho gets his first taste of the Derby della Capitale today, and with his Roma team starting so well under his tenure, they are a big price to beat Lazio.

Maurizio Sarri's side are classed as the home team for this fixture, so it will be Lazio who have their fans in the ground.

The White and Sky Blues have gone four without a win in all competitions though - losing twice and drawing twice.

The visitors have only been beaten once, and they put that 3-2 defeat behind them by recording their seventh victory from eight competitive matches under Mourinho, on Thursday.

Napoli to return to the top

Bet 3: Back Napoli @ 1/4 - KO 19:45 BST

After two outsiders, we are going to finish with a very strong favourite that should have no issue in justifying their odds.

Napoli can return to the top of Serie A with their sixth win from six matches this evening, and as they have a home fixture with Cagliari, they are highly likely to do it.

The visitors are second from bottom having taken just two points from a possible 15 - conceding 13 goals across those five outings.

