The Daily Acca: A 13/2 Odds Boost from all over the globe

Delight in Dusseldorf

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Fortuna Dusseldorf v Werder Bremen @ 8/11 - KO 19:30 BST

The hosts opened up their Bundesliga 2 campaign with a victory at Sandhausen last weekend, as they bid to get into the promotion mix and improve on last year's fifth place finish.

Their opponents this evening are a Werder Bremen team who were relegated from the top flight last term. They could only draw their season-opener at home to Hannover 96 last Saturday, drawing 1-1 after taking the lead.

Goals should be on the menu at the Merkur Spiel-Arena, with German matches often being high-scoring. The visitors will be keen to get a first win under their belt, so they won't be sitting back for a point, and Dusseldorf are full of goals.

Bhoys to concede again

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Hearts v Celtic @ 4/6 - KO 20:00 BST

Things aren't right at Celtic Park at present, and things took a turn for the worse in midweek as they were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers by FC Midtjylland.

Today they begin their SPL campaign with a tricky looking fixture at Tynecastle, and my bet is that both teams will find the net.

The Jam Tarts are back in the top flight following their promotion from the Championship, and they have already had plenty of competitive matches this season - playing four and winning four in the League Cup.

When this pair last met in December of last year, they drew 3-3 in the FA Cup, and while we might not get that many goals today, I just can't see either team keeping a clean sheet.

Big Green to march on in Brazil

Bet 3: Back Palmeiras @ 11/8 - KO 23:00 BST

Palmeiras have made a fantastic start to the Brazilian season, as not only are they through to the last eight of the Copa Libertadores, they are also top of Serie A, having taken 31 points from a possible 39.

A trip to Sao Paulo can often be quite daunting, but the hosts are down in 17th at present, with a home record of played six, won one, drawn three and lost two.

The visitors, meanwhile, have already won four times from six attempts on the road this term, and they are in red-hot form with nine straight wins in all competitions.

