League One Play-off to be a nervous affair

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday @ 6/10 - KO 19:45 BST

At the risk of upsetting other League One clubs, both Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday are too big to be contesting a Play-off semi-final.

That being said, neither of them managed to finish in the top two, and they now have to battle it out to earn their way to Wembley.

I don't expect many goals tonight, even though the two regular fixtures between them finished 5-0 and 3-0 to the respective home teams.

There is a lot on the line for both clubs here, and I expect it to be pretty tense for a long time this evening.

Only one option for Genoa

Bet 2: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Genoa v Juventus @ 6/5 - KO 20:00 BST

Genoa are in a dogfight at the bottom of Serie A, as with just three games to go, they are in 19th - four points from safety.

A fixture against Juventus isn't exactly ideal given those circumstances, but with Napoli away up next, they simply have to go for the win here.

The visitors are in fourth, and while they are scrapping it out with Napoli for third, it is of no real consequence as both positions qualify automatically for the Champions League.

Given Genoa's need for all three points and the fact that four of Juve's last five on the road have seen this selection land, the 6/5 on offer for Overs is very generous indeed.

Monaco to make it eight

Bet 3: Back Monaco @ 10/11 - KO 20:00 BST

Only the top two in France automatically qualify for the Champions League, as the team finishing third would have to come through a Play-off. Fourth and fifth would be playing on Thursday nights.

Monaco are currently in fourth, but they are level on points with Rennes in third, and just three behind Marseille in second.

Philippe Clement's side really need to be winning tonight, and with seven victories from their last seven, I fully expect them to do so.

Opponents, Lille, are stuttering their way to the finish line of their season as defending champions. They are down in 10th place, and have lost three of their last four.