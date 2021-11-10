The Daily Acca: A 13/2 Brazilian boost

Ceara to extend their unbeaten run

Bet 1: Back Ceara & Draw @ 1/1 - KO 21:30 GMT

Atletico PR returned to winning ways at Bragantino last time, but they come up against an in-form Ceara tonight, and I can see the visitors avoiding defeat.

The hosts are 11th in the Serie A table, and prior to last time, had gone six without a win in the league - losing on four occasions. At home it's just one point from a possible 12 since the beginning of October.

Ceara have climbed to 10th in the table, thanks to an unbeaten run of four matches. They have won their last two - both 1-0, and away from home it's three draws in a row.

Leaders to drop points

Bet 2: Back Corinthians & Draw @ 7/5 - KO 22:00 GMT

Atletico Mineiro are closing in on only their second Serie A title in their history, and the first one came all the way back in 1971.

Cuca's side are 10 points clear of their nearest pursuers, but with just eight games to go, this is often where the pressure begins to tell.

Their record at home is absolutely rock solid this year - 13 wins, one draw and one defeat - but Corinthians are a very hard team to beat.

The visitors are in sixth, and they have won their last two games. Away from home it's just two defeats in nine, and they just don't concede many goals.

Palmeiras to cruise to victory

Bet 3: Back Palmeiras 2/5 - KO 23:30 GMT

We finish with a match in which I actually think that the favourites will win, and that is Palmeiras versus Atletico GO.

Abel Ferreira's men are second in the table, and while it is a big ask for them to catch the leaders, they won't give up without a fight.

Big Green have won their last five matches, and the little slump that they were in appears to be behind them.

Atletico GO are 13th in the standings, and they have lost their last two outings. Away from home it's three losses in a row, and they have failed to score in four successive road trips.

