The Daily Acca: A 12/1 Premier League Special

Six of the best for West Ham

Bet 1: Back West Ham @ 11/8 - KO 18:00 GMT

The Hammers are flying with five wins on the bounce in all competitions, and they look like a decent bet to make it win number six at Selhurst Park this evening.

Palace were beaten 4-0 at Man City when they were last in action, and while that can be forgiven, it was the third match in a row in which they failed to score.

Roy Hodgson's side did win their last home game, but that was against Sheffield United, and prior to that it was four without victory - two draws and two defeats.

Away from home, West Ham have won three of their last five in the league, and they have had to visit the likes of Stamford Bridge, St Mary's and Goodison Park.

Don't bank on goals at St James'

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Newcastle v Leeds @ 5/4 - KO 18:00 GMT

Under 2.5 Goals always has to be of interest when Newcastle are involved, and while they are taking on a swashbuckling Leeds team, I can't not back it at odds-against.

Marcelo Bielsa's men have seen their games average 3.56 goals each time since their promotion, but they have still had seven of their 18 see this selection land - including two of their last four.

Steve Bruce's side have failed to find the net in seven of their last eight matches in all competitions, and three of their last five at St James' have ended with two goals or fewer.

Baggies to frustrate City

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in West Brom v Man City @ 6/4 - KO 20:15 GMT

Sam Allardyce needs wins, but he is also pragmatic, and I have no doubt that he will park the bus at home to Manchester City tonight.

The Citizens are in cracking form and are now odds-on for the title. They haven't been scoring goals as freely as they can do though, and it's in defence where they are actually excelling.

Pep Guardiola is also without Kevin de Bruyne for the trip to the Hawthorns, so with their main creative threat unavailable, I can see this being quite a low-scoring game - maybe 0-1 or 0-2.

