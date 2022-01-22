The Daily Acca: A 12/1 odds boosted treble from the Championship

Hatters to be beaten

Bet 1: Back Sheffield United @ 9/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Blades will be kicking themselves for dropping two points at Preston during the week, as they led 2-0 and the hosts were down to 10 men.

Paul Heckingbottom's men can right that wrong at Bramall Lane today though, as they have won four times in their last six Championship games, and that includes a victory over Fulham.

Luton are the visitors, and they are in fine form. A 2-0 win at Reading extended their unbeaten run to five in all competitions - four of which were victories.

Despite that, I think that Sheffield United are the better team, and with home advantage, the 9/10 looks like a decent price.

Record breakers to win again

Bet 2: Back Fulham @ 17/20 - KO 15:00 GMT

Stoke City are a good team and they are pushing for a Play-off place, but they are up against a rampant Fulham, and I strongly fancy the visitors to take the points.

The Cottagers broke a 68 year old goalscoring record in the week, as they became the first team to score six or more goals in three consecutive games.

Marco Silva's men added to 7-0 and 6-2 victories, by winning 6-2 again, this time against Birmingham.

Michael O'Neill's hosts ended a run of just one point from a possible nine by winning 2-0 at Hull last weekend, but they will struggle to live with Fulham's attacking prowess today.

Another draw for the Sky Blues

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Coventry v QPR @ 23/10 - KO 15:00 GMT

If Coventry are to remain as serious promotion candidates, they need to get a result against QPR this afternoon, but I think they will need to settle for a point.

The Sky Blues ended a six match run in the league without a win by beating Peterborough 4-1 last Saturday, and they will be hoping they can build on that against the fourth placed, QPR.

Mark Warburton's side have won their last three, but they were all by a one-goal margin. Coventry have only lost seven times this term though, which is a record that only four teams can better. The draw seems like the best option today.