The Daily Acca: A 12/1 Championship treble

Coventry to bring three points back to the Midlands

Bet 1: Back Coventry @ 3/1 - KO 15:00 BST

The Sky Blues snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Nottingham Forest last weekend, and while they suffered a reverse in the Carabao Cup during the week, they are a big price to win at Oakwell.

Markus Schopp is the man that the Barnsley board have brought in to replace the highly successful, Valérien Ismaël, but he has a tough job on his hands given the loss of key players in the summer.

They drew their opening match at Cardiff on Saturday, and followed that up with a penalty shoot-out defeat at Bolton in the cup.

Mark Robins' men didn't have the best away record last term, but they could start this new campaign off on the right foot at Barnsley.

Warnock to get the better of Pearson

Bet 2: Back Middlesbrough @ 3/4 - KO 15:00 BST

Neil Warnock is seeking one more promotion, and his Middlesbrough side picked up a decent point at Fulham in their first match of the new season.

He wouldn't have been impressed with his side's performance at Blackpool in the cup on Wednesday, but they are at the Riverside now, in a very winnable game against Bristol City.

The Robins ended up 19th last year, and that was after making a strong start to the season. Nigel Pearson remains in charge, but he hardly set them alight when he joined in February - and his record now stands at played 16, won two, drawn five and lost nine.

Goals for both teams at the City Ground

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth @ 17/20 - KO 15:00 BST

The hosts put their last-gasp defeat at Coventry behind them by beating Bradford in the Carabao Cup, and while they face a tough opponent in Bournemouth, I certainly expect them to score.

The Cherries are aiming to go back up at the second time of asking, and they have appointed Scott Parker to achieve it.

They drew 2-2 at home to West Brom last week in an entertaining match, and the signs are that their games will be quite high-scoring this year.

