The Daily Acca: A 12/1 Championship Odds Boost

Hatters to deny Derby

Bet 1: Back Luton @ 5/6 - KO 15:00 GMT

Derby's survival hopes were dealt a hammer-blow last week as while Reading managed to pick up another win, the Rams were beaten at home by Millwall.

Wayne Rooney's side are away from Pride Park this weekend, and that doesn't usually bode well for them. They have lost their last three on the road, and have won just twice this term.

Luton are still within touch of the Play-offs, and they are hitting form just at the right time. They have won four of their last five, and since their last defeat at Kenilworth Road, they have taken 14 points from a possible 18.

Another big win for Coventry

Bet 2: Back Coventry @ 1/1 - KO 15:00 GMT

The Sky Blues picked up a huge win in the week, making it back to back victories. They are back up to ninth, just three points off the Play-offs.

Mark Robins' men face another tough task this weekend, even though they are back on home soil - a place where they have taken seven points from their last three.

The visitors are Preston, and they are improving under Ryan Lowe. That being said, Reading beat them at Deepdale last Saturday, and Coventry are back in form.

Spoils to be shared at St Andrew's

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Birmingham v Huddersfield @ 11/5 - KO 15:00 GMT

Huddersfield extended their unbeaten run to 16 in all competitions, but it was a close-run thing, as they trailed Cardiff 0-1, before scoring in the 88th and 97th minute to win 2-1.

I expect them to extend their streak to 17 at St Andrew's on Saturday, but I can't see them winning the game.

Birmingham beat Luton here when last in action in front of their own fans, and they have only lost three of their last 10 here.