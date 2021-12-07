The Daily Acca: A 10/1 League One Special

Chairboys to be in charge

Bet 1: Back Wycombe @ 20/23 - KO 19:45 GMT

Wycombe are in third as they bid to return to the Championship at the first attempt. They head into tonight's fixture in better form, having put back-to-back defeats behind them by taking seven points from their last three games.

Burton are the visitors and they are in 10th. They have been a bit streaky this season, so Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's men can't be relied to follow up on the two wins they have achieved in their last two matches.

Both of those victories came at home too, and on the road it's three defeats from their last four.

Rovers to end their losing run

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Doncaster v Oxford @ 29/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

Oxford are a short price to win at the Keepmoat Stadium this evening, but I am not convinced, and I think that it will end all square.

Admittedly the hosts are in poor form - four defeats on the bounce in all competitions - but they have only been beaten twice at home in the league this term, and they haven't lost any of their last three.

Karl Robinson's visitors have drawn three of their last four, including their last two on their travels.

Another defeat for Gillingham

Bet 3: Back Rotherham @ 1/3 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Millers are top of League One and while they are a short price to beat Gillingham, they are still a hint of value.

The leaders are unbeaten in 18 matches in all competitions, and they have won four of their last five at home in the league.

Paul Warne's men racked up 15 goals during that period, and tonight they are taking on a Gillingham team that are 21st in the table.

The visitors have lost their last four - three league and one cup, and they are the second lowest scorers in the division.