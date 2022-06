Spain to open up with a win

Bet 1: Back Spain @ 11/10 - KO 19:45 BST

The two heavyweights in Group 2 of League A meet in Seville tonight, and I think that the hosts are a good price at odds-against for the win.

Luis Enrique's side were beaten finalists in the Nations League last year, and they were knocked out on penalties in the semi-finals of the Euros too.

Since then they have completed their qualification for the Qatar World Cup - topping their group.

Portugal disappointed in the Euros, and they needed a Play-off to qualify for the World Cup.

They have some great players at their disposal, but Fernando Santos' men aren't in the same kind of form that they were a year or two ago.

Swiss to be rolled over in Prague

Bet 2: Back Czech Republic @ 23/10 - KO 19:45 BST

The other two teams in Group 2 of League A are Czech Republic and Switzerland. Given their opposition, their main aim will be to avoid relegation.

That makes their head-to-head fixtures very important, and with the Czechs having home advantage here, I think their odds are a bit too big.

Jaroslav Šilhavý's side suffered World Cup heartbreak in the Play-offs, but they put in a good show at the Euros, and they are unbeaten in nine at home.

The Swiss are through to the World Cup, topping a group that contained Italy. They can be a bit hit or miss though, and their focus will be on building towards Qatar.

Goals at a premium in Belfast

Bet 3: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Northern Ireland v Greece @ 4/11 - KO 19:45 BST

I have previewed this match in full here, so click the link to read why I believe that Northern Ireland and Greece will play out a low-scoring affair at Windsor Park.