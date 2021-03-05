Premier League Treble: Foxes to be mint at Brighton

Southampton to lose again

Bet 1: Back Sheffield United @ 11/4 - KO 15:00 GMT

Ralph Hasenhüttl is beginning to come under a little bit of pressure, following a run of eight defeats from their last nine in the league, with the only positive being a draw with Chelsea.

They are the favourites to win at Bramall Lane, but I can't have any faith in the Saints at present, and the hosts are worth chancing at the prices.

The last time Chris Wilder's men played at home they beat Aston Villa 1-0, and they had to play the final third with 10 men. Relegation is all but confirmed, but they are still picking up the odd result, and 11/4 is generous here.

Jamie Pachecho is also taking on Southampton this weekend.

Spoils to be shared in Midlands derby

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Aston Villa v Wolves @ 9/4 - KO 17:30 GMT

Jack Grealish is still on the injured list for Aston Villa, and given that fact, I think that they will be held by Wolves on Saturday evening.

Dean Smith's men have lost two of their three without their captain, but the other was a 1-0 win at Leeds.

The goals have dried up of late for the Villans, with just five scored in their last seven outings, and they haven't put the ball in the net on two occasions or more since January 27th.

Wolves were better value than the 4-1 scoreline at the Etihad during the week, but prior to that they could only draw with an out-of-form, Newcastle, at St James'.

Mark O'Haire is opposing goals at Villa Park.

Big value on the visitors

Bet 3: Back Leicester @ 19/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

The Foxes are the bet of the day for me, as I can't believe they are as big as 19/10 to win at the Amex.

Brighton are a poor team for me, and it really wouldn't surprise me if they were still in a relegation battle come the final couple of weeks of the season.

They haven't won since their 1-0 victory at Anfield, but that's not quite the achievement it would have been earlier in the campaign.

James Maddison is clearly a big miss for the visitors, but Kelechi Iheanacho scored at Turf Moor in the week, and Leicester should be getting more used to playing with two up front as each game passes.

Steve Rawlings is also keen on the Foxes on Saturday night.

