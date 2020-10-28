To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Acca: Leipzig to win at Old Trafford

Manchester United manager - Ole Gunnar Solskjær
Ole Gunnar Solskjær is yet to lead Manchester United to a home win this season

Wednesday's edition of the Daily Acca is a 36/1 treble that features games from the Championship and the Champions League. Here are Paul Robinson's selections:

- Back The Draw in Derby v Cardiff @ 2/1
- Back RB Leipzig @ 23/10
- Back Lazio @ 27/10

The Acca pays approximately 36/1

Points to be shared at Pride Park

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Derby v Cardiff @ 2/1 - KO 19:45 BST

The Rams have really struggled this season, and while Cardiff have done much better, they haven't been scoring many goals.

Given the lack of goals for both clubs, the draw appears to be a likely outcome when they meet this evening.

Derby have played three league games at Pride Park this term and they are yet to find the net - losing all three.

Cardiff have seven points from a possible nine on the road, and have kept a clean sheet in all three. As stated though, they aren't prolific, and they could be held to a draw tonight.

United to be rolled over at Old Trafford

Bet 2: Back RB Leipzig @ 23/10 - KO 20:00 BST

The leaders of the Bundesliga are a massive price to win at Old Trafford this evening, so I can't leave them un-backed at 23/10.

Julian Nagelsmann's side have won four and drawn one of their five domestic matches this season, and they won their opening Group H fixture last week.

Manchester United beat PSG in Paris, but they hardly set the world alight in their 0-0 draw with Chelsea at the weekend - failing to score against one of the leakiest defences in the Premier League.

Italians to prove too strong in Belgium

Bet 3: Back Lazio @ 27/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Lazio have made a slow start to their campaign, but they put a three match winless run behind them by beating Bologna on Saturday.

Their stand-out result though was their 3-1 win over Dortmund in this competition last week. Simone Inzaghi's men looked impressive when beating the Germans, and I like their chances of backing that up in Belgium.

Club Brugge won at Zenit in their opening Group F fixture, and they are once again challenging for their domestic title. That being said, the Belgian league is pretty weak and they took just three points in the Champions League group phase last year.

Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L

Wagered: 49pts
Returned: 0pts
P/L: -49pts

2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts

