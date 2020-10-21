The Daily Acca: Liverpool to win in Amsterdam

Don't underestimate the Owls

Bet 1: Back Sheffield Wednesday @ 5/2 - KO 19:45 BST

The Owls are still bottom of the Championship, which was inevitable given that they started on -12 points. If they hadn't had received that deduction, they would actually be in 11th - one place and one point ahead of today's opponents.

Garry Monk's side have only been beaten once in five outings this term, and they returned to winning ways at Birmingham on Saturday.

Brentford also won at the weekend, but they have lost their key attacking players from last season, and away from home it's just one point from a possible six - scoring just the one goal.

Italians to beat the Germans

Bet 2: Back Inter @ 7/10 - KO 20:00 BST

Inter will be smarting from their Milan derby loss on Saturday, and I expect them to take out their frustrations on Borussia M'Gladbach in the Champions League tonight.

Prior to that result, Antonio Conte's men had been scoring for fun- netting 10 in three games, that yielded seven points in Serie A.

The visitors have won just one of their four Bundesliga fixtures to date this term - losing one and drawing the other two. They aren't quite in Inter's class, and they will likely come up short at the San Siro.

Ajax to find the net against Liverpool

Bet 3: Back Liverpool & BTTS @ 6/4 - KO 20:00 BST

Liverpool travel to Amsterdam with both Virgil van Dijk and Alisson on the injured list, and with Joel Matip a doubt, I just can't see how the Reds will keep a clean sheet.

That being said, I still see Jurgen Klopp's men winning the game, especially if they repeat the performance that they put in against Everton on Saturday.

This just isn't the same Ajax team that reached the semi-finals of this competition two years ago, and they were knocked out in the group stage last season. They have also already lost one domestic fixture this term.

