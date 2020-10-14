The Daily Acca: Santos to deliver in Brazil

Goals at both ends in Porto Alegre

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Gremio v Botafogo @ 1/1 - KO 23:15 BST

Gremio are struggling this season and while they were only beaten for the third time in 14 games last time, they have only won three times too.

Keeping a clean sheet has been a real problem, and even at home they have conceded at least once in each of their last five - all of which saw this selection land.

Botafogo have now won two on the bounce, and they are up to 13th in the table. They didn't keep clean sheets in either of those victories though, and BTTS backers would have collected in each of their last five outings. The same can also be said for their five most recent away fixtures.

Santos to make it two wins in a week

Bet 2: Back Santos @ 10/11 - KO 00:30 BST (Thurs)

Atletico GO are back in the Brazilian top flight after a three year break, and while they are doing well, and head to Santos on the back of a win, I can't see anything other than a defeat tonight.

The hosts are unbeaten in 12 matches in all competitions - winning six and drawing six. They beat Gremio here at the weekend, and they are now just six points off the top.

The visitors were thrashed 3-0 in their last away game, and it's now three matches on the road since their last away goal.

Don't expect goals in Parana

Bet 3: Back Under 1.5 Goals in Atletico PR v Corinthians @ 31/20 - KO 01:30 BST (Thurs)

Goals shouldn't be on the agenda at Arena da Baixada tonight, and 31/20 about one or fewer is decent value.

Atletico PR have played eight times at home this term, and five of them have ended with one goal or less - including each of their last three.

Corinthians have failed to find the net in three of their eight on their travels this year, and they only scored once in three of the other five.