The Daily Acca: PSG to leave Leipzig in trouble in Group H

PSG manager - Thomas Tuchel
Thomas Tuchel will be expecting his team to win in Germany

Wednesday's edition of the Daily Acca is a 23/1 treble that starts with the Championship leaders. Here are Paul Robinson's selections:

- Back Reading @ 6/4
- Back The Draw in Nottingham Forest v Coventry @ 23/10
- Back PSG @ 19/10

The Acca pays approximately 23/1

Royals to bounce back

Bet 1: Back Reading @ 6/4 - KO 19:00 GMT

Reading fell to their first defeat of the season last Friday, but they were a touch unlucky in their 3-2 reverse against Coventry, and I expect them to get back on track on home soil this evening.

The visitors are Preston, and they have lost their last two games. They were beaten 2-0 at home by Millwall and then followed that up with 2-1 loss to Birmingham, again at Deepdale.

Alex Neill's side are back on the road tonight, which might please them, but even with 10 points from four away matches this term, the hosts are too big at 6/4.

Midlands duo to share the points

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Nottingham Forest v Coventry @ 23/10 - KO 19:45 GMT

As mentioned above, the Sky Blues beat Reading last week, and that was a victory for them that ended a six match winless run.

Hopefully that will put Mark Robins' men back on the right path, and I certainly believe that they can take a point from their visit to the City Ground.

Chris Hughton has improved Forest's results, but after a win and three draws, he suffered his first defeat in charge on Saturday. They were beaten 1-0 at Middlesbrough, and they don't score enough goals to back them at even money here.

Another loss for Leipzig

Bet 3: Back PSG @ 19/10 - KO 20:00 GMT

Defeats to Manchester United, leave both RB Leipzig and PSG in tricky positions in Group H, and while the French champions are away from home tonight, they are overpriced at 19/10.

The United defeat aside, Thomas Tuchel's men appear to be back near their best, and they have won their last three games to nil, in all competitions.

Leipzig, meanwhile, followed up their Old Trafford drubbing by losing 1-0 at M'Gladbach on Saturday, and they just aren't quite in PSG's class.

Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L

Wagered: 54pts
Returned: 0pts
P/L: -54pts

2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts

The Acca pays approximately 23/1

