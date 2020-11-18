The Daily Acca: Italy to complete the job in Bosnia

Expect goals in Poland

Bet 1: Back Over 2.5 Goals in Poland v Netherlands @ 17/20 - KO 19:45 GMT

Poland and Holland will likely fill the two places below Italy in League A Group 1, as it is unlikely that the Italians will slip-up in Bosnia.

I still expect an entertaining game in Chrozow this evening though, with at least three goals being scored.

The hosts were beaten 2-0 in Italy on Sunday, but prior to that they had scored five times across two matches against Bosnia and Ukraine.

The Dutch beat Bosnia 3-1 themselves on Sunday, and prior to that they drew 1-1 with both Spain and Italy.

The reverse fixture finished 1-0 to Holland, but I can definitely see the shackles being loosened in this one.

Denmark's winning run to come to an end

Bet 2: Back Belgium @ 4/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

Belgium's victory over England means that anything other than a defeat to Denmark tonight will see them through to the knockout stage.

The Danes have been in great form themselves, as they head to Belgium on the back of five straight wins. Their last defeat did come against these opponents though, and they were fortunate to win at Wembley in October.

Roberto Martinez won't want to risk playing for the draw, so I doubt that he will tinker with his line-up that much. On that basis, I think that they are value at the prices.

Italians to secure top spot

Bet 3: Back Italy to win to nil @ 6/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

A victory for Italy guarantees that they win League A Group 1, which will be quite the achievement for Roberto Mancini, given the low ebb the team was at when he took over.

They have a relatively easy task tonight, despite being away from home. Bosnia are bottom of the group with just two points, and they have nothing to play for.

Dušan Bajević's side haven't won a match since November 2019, and they were knocked out of Euro 2021 qualifying by Northern Ireland.