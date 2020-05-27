The Daily Acca: A 20/1 Bundesliga Bonanza

Hoffenheim's slide to continue

Bet 1: Back FC Koln @ 7/4 - KO 19:30 BST

The Billy Goats have had a pair of 2-2 draws since the league's return, but they were both in different circumstances.

In the first they blew a 2-0 lead as they conceded goals in the final 30 minutes, but in the second, they scored twice in the dying embers of the game to earn the point.

Unfortunately for Koln, they were generally expected to win both matches. They were both at home, and against opponents who are towards the wrong end of the division.

Today they travel south to Hoffenheim to take on Alfred Schreuder's side, with the hosts in pretty poor form. They had gone six without a win prior to the break, and since the return, they have been thrashed at home by Hertha BSC, and held at Paderborn.

Hoffenheim have lost their last three games on this ground and today could be the fourth.

Fuggerstädter to take the points

Bet 2: Back Augsburg @ 19/20 - KO 19:30 BST

It is not often that Augsburg are odds-on, but they are today, and I still believe that they are a good bet.

Heiko Herrlich's men ended a run of four straight defeats at the weekend as they went to Schalke and beat them 3-0. That win eased their relegation fears, and another three points this evening should put any lingering doubts about their fop flight status to rest.

The hosts have won four of their last eight at home, with their three defeats coming against Dortmund, M'Gladbach and Wolfsburg.

Opponents, Paderborn, are bottom of the Bundesliga, and while they have drawn both matches since the return, they aren't a great team and they have lost over half of their away outings this season.

Schalke to fail to win again

Bet 3: Back The Draw in Fortuna Dusseldorf v Schalke @ 29/10 - KO 19:30 BST

Schalke have been dreadful since the season restarted, as they were thoroughly outplayed in their 4-0 defeat at Dortmund, and they followed that up with an even worse 0-3 home loss to Augsburg.

Those losses extended their winless run to nine Bundesliga matches, but four of those were draws. Three of their last five on the road also ended all square.

Fortuna Dusseldorf have drawn both of their games since the break, and that makes it four draws in a row for Uwe Rösler's team.

They have drawn nine times this season, a number only bettered by today's opponents, Schalke.

