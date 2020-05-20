The Daily Acca: BATE to take revenge on last year's conquerors

Another victory for BATE

Bet 1: Back Bate Borisov @ 21/20 - KO 17:00 BST

It is the battle of last year's top two in Brest today and I have to believe that the runners-up will come out on top this time.

Dinamo Brest have been poor in their bid to defend their title, as they have played nine, and won just three of them. Two of their four defeats also came at home.

BATE began slowly with back to back defeats, but since then it's been 19 points from a possible 21 - scoring 17 goals in the process.

They are away from home here, but it is three wins on the bounce on their travels - with 0-3, 0-2 and 3-5 scorelines.

Few goals to be had in Grecia

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Municipal Grecia v Perez Zeledon @ 20/23 - KO 22:00 BST

We have visited some unfamiliar places of late, and it is Costa Rica who get their turn in the spotlight today, as I can't see many goals in the fixture at Estadio Allen Riggioni.

The hosts resume their campaign sitting ninth of 12 in the Clausura stage of the top flight season. They were only 11th of 12 in the Apertura, and they have won just one of their last nine outings.

The visitors are in eighth - they finished sixth in the Apertura - but their form wasn't great before the season was suspended, as they had won just one of seven.

It is the goal-side of things that I am focusing on though and Municipal Grecia have netted just five times in their last nine at home - six of which have seen this selection land.

Perez Zeledon have failed to score in three of their last five on the road, with three of the games ending with two goals or fewer scored.

The last time these two met on this ground, the final score was 0-0.

UCR to climb off the bottom

Bet 3: Back UCR @ 23/20 - KO 22:00 BST

Our final selection also comes from the Costa Rican top flight, and I am backing UCR to come out on top against Santos de Guapiles.

These two teams are bottom and second bottom in the division, with UCR filling the same position as they did at the end of the Apertura.

They are far from prolific winners, and they signed off for the break with a 6-1 defeat - their third loss in a row - but their results at home haven't been too bad.

Marco Arias' side have actually won three of their last five in front of their own fans - losing just once. The visitors meanwhile are on a run of 11 away games without a win - losing seven of them.

