The Daily Acca: Canaries to cause Jose a few headaches

Leicester's struggles to continue

Bet 1: Back Birmingham & Draw @ 13/5 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Blues travel to the King Power on a 13 match unbeaten run in all competitions, and they are a bit of value to take this game to extra time - at the very least.

They may be a division below the Foxes, and Leicester may well qualify for next season's Champions League, but their form in 2020 has been average at best.

Brendan Rodgers' men have gone five without a victory, and even at home it's just two wins in eight. Birmingham, meanwhile, have lost just one of their last 12 on the road.

No clean sheet for Carabao Cup winners

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Sheffield Wednesday v Man City @ 1/1 - KO 19:45 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday don't have much of a chance against Manchester City this evening, as they would need to be at the very top of their form to have even the slightest bit of hope, and recent evidence suggests that they won't be.

The Owls have won just one of their last eight fixtures, and they were beaten 3-1 by Derby on Saturday. Given that this is a big FA Cup tie under the lights at Hillsborough, I do believe that they will create some chances against City, and even Pep Guardiola would admit that his team's defensive record hasn't been the best this season.

Spurs' defence to be breached again

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Tottenham v Norwich @ 8/13 - KO 20:00 GMT

Jose Mourinho led Spurs to their third straight defeat on Sunday, as they were beaten 3-2 at home by Wolves. The team he put out that day - especially at the back - would lead you to believe that he is prioritising winning the FA Cup over league position, but even so, I wouldn't back them to keep a clean sheet at present.

Norwich travel to North London on a high following their 1-0 victory over Leicester, and that goal from open play should give them a real boost.

Daniel Farke's men have struggled to find the net of late, but they still play good football, and creating chances shouldn't be too much of an issue this evening.

