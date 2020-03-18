The Daily Acca: A Brazilian state of mind

Away win on the cards in the Paraibano

Bet 1: Back Nacional de Patos @ 4/11 - KO 18:15 GMT

Neither Nacional de Patos or SC Lagoa Seca have made a good start to their Brazilian State League - in this case, the Paraibano.

The visitors are fifth of five in Group B, while the hosts are in the same position in Group A. The difference though is that the selection have two more points from the same amount of games, and when they met a month ago, they won 2-0.

SC Lagoa Seca have lost six of their last seven matches - including a 6-0 defeat on this ground just over a fortnight ago. They will likely be rolled over again today.

Penarol to hold the rampant Amazonas

Bet 2: Back The Draw in Penarol v Amazonas @ 12/5 - KO 19:30 GMT

The Amazonense State League is in its second phase, and this is a meeting between the two teams who lead the way - albeit after only three matches.

Amazonas actually topped the table after the first phase too, as they won five and drew the other two of their seven fixtures. Penarol, meanwhile were down in seventh, having taken just six points from a possible 21.

They are strong at home though, as they have only lost once there from their last dozen outings, so I fancy them to halt the winning away run of their opponents this evening.

Goals at both ends with Globo in town

Bet 3: Back BTTS in America RN v Globo @ 4/7 - KO 23:00 GMT

In the Potiguar State League, the second phase has also commenced, with these two teams making decent starts.

America RN have taken seven points from their opening three matches, while Globo have taken nine from their five outings to date.

Goals have certainly been the feature of the latter's games, as they scored 13 and conceded seven, with three of the five seeing this selection land.

They aren't expected to get anything from the game at America RN, but they certainly have it in them to score at least once.

