The Daily Acca: Newcastle to continue to impress

Another defeat for Villa

Bet 1: Back Newcastle 7/5 - KO 18:00 BST

Newcastle resumed in the form that they left off on as they eased past Sheffield United 3-0. They were aided by a red card for the Blades, but the Magpies are an underrated team under Steve Bruce, and he will want to get one over on his old club here.

Aston Villa have been underwhelming in their two matches, as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Sheffield United, and then lost 2-1 to Chelsea - both of which were at Villa Park.

Dean Smith's men are bang in trouble, and they haven't shown enough since the restart to make me think that they can get a result at St James' Park.

Wolves to keep in the hunt for a Champions League place

Bet 2: Back Wolves @ 4/7 - KO 18:00 BST

Bournemouth were on the slide prior to the suspension of the league, and they didn't convince in their return on Saturday. They were beaten 2-0 by Crystal Palace a the Vitality, and it was a relatively comfortable win for the Eagles.

Wolves also returned on Saturday, and they beat West Ham 2-0 - scoring two great goals. Raul Jimenez has developed into a top class striker, and Nuno Espírito Santo has built a strong team around him.

The Cherries should be ripe for the picking at Molineux, and while it often takes Wolves a while to click into gear, they look like certainties to take the three points.

Norwich to be outclassed

Bet 3: Back Everton @ 10/11 - KO 18:00 BST



Everton held Liverpool to a very drab 0-0 draw on Sunday, but there were positives to take from their performance, and they should be able to beat the league's bottom club at Carrow Road.

The Canaries were easily beaten by Southampton here on their return last weekend, and they are still a long way from safety. Daniel Farke's side just don't have the quality required to be competitive in the top division, and Carol Ancelotti's improving team look like the value this evening.

