The Daily Acca: Another win to nil for Dortmund

Dortmund manager - Lucien Favre
Lucien Favre will want his players to finish off the season well
There is an 11/2 Bundesliga Daily Acca for Paul Robinson this evening, and it kicks off with another win for Eintracht Frankfurt. Here are his selections:

- Back Eintracht Frankfurt @ 3/4
- Back Dortmund to win to nil @ 7/5
- Back Leverkusen @ 1/2

The Acca pays approximately 11/2

Schalke to return to their losing ways

Bet 1: Back Eintracht Frankfurt 3/4 - KO 17:30 BST

Eintracht Frankfurt have pulled themselves away from the relegation zone since the Bundesliga returned, as they have won three of their last four outings.

Opponents, Schalke, on the other hand are yet to win - in fact they haven't recorded a victory since 17th January. David Wagner's men have at least ended their run of defeats, but a couple of 1-1 draws doesn't instil me with much confidence.

Mainz to have no answer at Dortmund

Bet 2: Back Dortmund to win to nil @ 7/5 - KO 19:30 BST

Dortmund might not have won the title this year, but they have been the nearest challengers, and the only match they haven't won since their return was against Bayern.

Four of their five wins came without conceding a single goal, and in their other two matches, they only conceded a single goal.

Mainz have won just once since the lockdown ended, and all three of their defeats saw them fail to find the net. They are still battling relegation, but they will have to earn their survival in their last two games.

Koln's poor form to continue

Bet 3: Back Leverkusen @ 1/2 - KO 19:30 BST

Koln had been very good under, Markus Gisdol, before the league was suspended, but they have been anything but since. They have played six, drawn three and lost three - with all of the defeats coming from their four latest outings.

Leverkusen have dropped points too - losing to both Wolfsburg and Bayern, but they have won three times, and they need to take all three points to move ahead of M'Gladbach in fourth place.

Goals should be the order of the day here, but the hosts will be scoring a couple more.

Daily Acca 2019/20 P/L

Wagered: 286pts
Returned: 272.67pts
P/L: -14.33pts

Paul Robinson,

