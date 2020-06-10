The Daily Acca: Bayern to book their place in the final

Benfica to be kept in check

Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Portimonense v Benfica @ 21/20 - KO 19:15 BST

Despite failing to beat Tondela on their return to action, Benfica still went top of the Portuguese Primeira Liga as Porto were beaten.

Bruno Lage's side failed to score on Thursday, and that was their third match in a row to see this selection land - it was also their fourth consecutive draw.

The visitors returned with a 1-0 success over Gil Vicente, but they are up against it here, and they are still six points adrift of safety. On the positive side, it's just one defeat in eight at home, and eight of their last nine here have ended with two goals or fewer.

No clean sheet for Bayern

Bet 2: Back Bayern & BTTS @ 23/20 - KO 19:45 BST

This is the second semi-final of the DFB Pokal, with the winner going on to face last night's victors, Bayer Leverkusen, in the final.

Of course, Bayern are heavy favourites to win this game, and they would be whether they have home advantage or not. Hansi Flick's men are odds-against to win without keeping a clean sheet though, and that's something I like the look of.

Eintracht Frankfurt had been in good form prior to their defeat to Mainz, and they had been scoring goals freely. When these two met on this ground on May 23rd, Frankfurt netted twice in a 5-2 defeat.

Porto to get back on track

Bet 3: Back Porto to win to nil @ 8/11 - KO 21:30 BST

Porto need to bounce back from their 2-1 loss at Famalicao, but the newcomers have been in great form since their promotion, and I believe that the Dragons can get back on track here.

They are at home against Maritimo, a team who are 15th in the league, and have taken just one point from their last four matches.

Away from home it's just two points from a possible 15 of late, and they have won just two away games all season. They have failed to score in their last four.

Earlier in the campaign, Porto racked up seven straight home wins to nil.

