The Daily Acca: No return clean sheet for Porto

Red Bull to give us goals

Bet 1: Back Salzburg & BTTS @ 6/4 - KO 19:30 BST

Red Bull Salzburg currently top the Championship Round of the Austrian Bundesliga, and they hold a three point lead over LASK in second. The team in third are Rapid Vienna, who are one point further back - and that's who they face today.

The hosts have only been beaten at home once this season, but it did come two games ago. I expect them to win this evening, but I can't imagine that they will keep a clean sheet.

The visitors are unbeaten in nine in the league, but in their last two on the road they drew 2-2 with both Hartberg and Wolfsberger AC, and now they take on the best team in the division.

Back the outsider when it comes to goals

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Werder Bremen v Eintracht Frankfurt @ 23/20 - KO 19:30 BST

No clean sheets in Portugal

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Famalicao v Porto @ 20/23 - KO 21:15 BST

The Portuguese Primeira Liga returns today and I am expecting goals at both ends between Famalicao and Porto.

The hosts are new to the top flight, and they have more than held their own to date. They return in seventh place, and have lost just three of their 12 at home. They have only failed to find the net twice, but they have kept just two clean sheets of their own.

Porto lead the way, with a one point advantage over Benfica in second. They have lost only once on their travels, and have scored at least once in each match. Their clean sheet percentage is below 50%, however.

