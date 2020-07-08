The Daily Acca: Another clean sheet for Liverpool

Spoils to be shared in La Liga

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Getafe v Villarreal @ 21/10 - KO 19:30 BST

Villarreal saw their unbeaten run come to an end last time out, as they lost 4-1 to Barcelona. I am willing to forgive that though, and I think that they are more than capable of getting a result at Getafe.

The hosts have lost just two of their seven since La Liga resumed, and one of those was against Real Madrid. They drew four of their other five fixtures, and with both of these teams being better at the back than they are going forward, a low-scoring draw could be on the cards here.

No joy for the Seagulls

Bet 2: Back Liverpool to win to nil 8/5 - KO 20:15 BST

The champions have only really performed in one of their four matches since they returned, but they have still won twice, and kept clean sheets against everyone bar Manchester City.

Today they travel to a Brighton side who have taken seven points from their last four games, to ease their relegation concerns. The wins came against Norwich, and a below-par Arsenal though, and they are only averaging a shade over one goal per game this term.

Assuming Jurgen Klopp doesn't change his entire team for this fixture, an away win to nil looks quite likely.

More of the same for Atalanta

Bet 3: Back Atalanta & BTTS @ 13/10 - KO 20:45 BST

If you want entertainment, then Atalanta are the team to watch. They score goals for fun, don't keep too many clean sheets, and are in fantastic form at present.

Gian Piero Gasperini's side have won all five of their matches since the end of lockdown, which extends their winning run to 11 games in all competitions. Perhaps the most impressive thing about that is that they conceded at least once in nine of those 11 outings.

Today they host Sampdoria, with the visitors having put three defeats behind them, to win their last two matches. They came against Lecce and SPAL though, and this will be a different test entirely. A goal should be achievable, but I very much doubt that they will get a result.

